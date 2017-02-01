Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party tonight.

Ember Moon defeated Aliyah. Big pop for Ember. Hot crowd, okay match. Ember wins with the Eclipse for a big pop. After the match, Ember helps Aliyah up and gives her a handshake & hug

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Oney Lorcan. Nice reaction for Bate, good match. 10 chants break out as Tyler does the airplane spin to a big reaction. Nice spot where Oney nails a running uppercut, but Tyler bounces off the ropes and hits his wheel kick. Tyler gets the win with the Tyler Driver 97

* No Way Jose defeated Elias Samson. Massive heat for The Drifter. Elias starts to sing a song, but Jose's music cuts him off to a pop. Crowd really into Jose. Jose wins with the pop-up punch. Solid match.

