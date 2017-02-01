As noted, WWE announced this morning that Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during the RAW attack from Samoa Joe on Monday night.
Rollins tweeted the following from Birmingham today:
Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Joe continues to taunt Rollins and his fans on Twitter:
When your @'s be like. pic.twitter.com/FkgprIJ3B6— The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017
.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5— The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.