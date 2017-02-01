As noted, WWE announced this morning that Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during the RAW attack from Samoa Joe on Monday night.

Rollins is in Birmingham, Alabama today to be examined but there's no word yet on when he will be back in action.

Rollins tweeted the following from Birmingham today:


Meanwhile, Joe continues to taunt Rollins and his fans on Twitter:



