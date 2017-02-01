- Former WWE star Kelly Kelly appeared on NBC's "Days of Our Lives" program this week, playing a waitress. In the video above, Kelly's scene comes at around the 31:00 mark.
- As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, new WWE Champion John Cena celebrated with a fan from Make-A-Wish in the crowd after his win over AJ Styles. Cena also met 12 year old John and his family before the show, seen here:
#WWE Superstar @JohnCena grants John's wish before #royalrumble2017 in San Antonio! https://t.co/6jSvzLji75 @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/6WCDDfS3Jx— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 1, 2017
