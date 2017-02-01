- Above is the trailer for ESPN 30 For 30's "This Was The XFL" special that premieres Thursday night.
- Below is a new Ford commercial with The Rock. He wrote on Twitter, "I partner with brands I trust and people I believe in. Proud of the work our @Ford service people are putting in. #Ambassador #FordService"
