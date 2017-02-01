- Total Bellas will premiere on the WWE Network today at 3pm EST. WWE posted this clip of The Bella Twins' family, John Cena and Daniel Bryan at the first formal dinner at Cena's house.

- While the Royal Rumble and RAW did not make the list, this week's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 66,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week's 68,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. SmackDown also had 107,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 108,000 interactions and 69,000 authors.

- In what may be a reference to recent events going on around the country, WWE Champion John Cena tweeted the following on "resistance" today:

Now more than ever, any accomplishment will be met with resistance. Stay humble, stay focused, continue onward. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2017

