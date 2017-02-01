- Total Bellas will premiere on the WWE Network today at 3pm EST. WWE posted this clip of The Bella Twins' family, John Cena and Daniel Bryan at the first formal dinner at Cena's house.
- In what may be a reference to recent events going on around the country, WWE Champion John Cena tweeted the following on "resistance" today:
Now more than ever, any accomplishment will be met with resistance. Stay humble, stay focused, continue onward. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.