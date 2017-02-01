- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.

- As noted, Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured in the attack from Samoa Joe at Monday's RAW and he's in Alabama today to be evaluated. RAW General Manager Mick Foley tweeted the following on the injury:

@WWERollins - hoping for the best possible outcome. My very best wishes. https://t.co/fBANY3BEnZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2017

- Michael Cole and Byron Saxton were working on a "special project" at the WWE Performance Center today. Cole tweeted the following, tagging Corey Graves and JBL:

My life. just can't get away from @ByronSaxton Voice work for a special project at PC. @JCLayfield @WWECoreyGraves pic.twitter.com/HVEbTwFWVd — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) February 1, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.