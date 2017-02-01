- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.
@WWERollins - hoping for the best possible outcome. My very best wishes. https://t.co/fBANY3BEnZ— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2017
- Michael Cole and Byron Saxton were working on a "special project" at the WWE Performance Center today. Cole tweeted the following, tagging Corey Graves and JBL:
My life. just can't get away from @ByronSaxton Voice work for a special project at PC. @JCLayfield @WWECoreyGraves pic.twitter.com/HVEbTwFWVd— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) February 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.