As noted, Brock Lesnar was recently added to the SmackDown live event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12th. The official website for Madison Square Garden revealed that Lesnar will face WWE Universal Championship Kevin Owens for the title at the event. Being that it is a SmackDown show, the match is being advertised as a "special attraction."

There is a possibility that Owens will not be Universal Champion heading into the match, as he is rumored to defend his title a week earlier at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday, March 5th.

Below if the full card for the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT

SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USOS

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA VS. ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO VS. BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS

