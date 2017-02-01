As noted, Brock Lesnar was recently added to the SmackDown live event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12th. The official website for Madison Square Garden revealed that Lesnar will face WWE Universal Championship Kevin Owens for the title at the event. Being that it is a SmackDown show, the match is being advertised as a "special attraction."
Below if the full card for the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT
SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS
TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)
LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USOS
APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER
NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA VS. ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)
RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO VS. BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS
