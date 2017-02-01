Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, drew 2.817 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.556 million viewers for the go-home episode.

SmackDown was #9 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, Curse of Oak Island, The O'Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, The First 100 Days, Hannity, Special Report and The Five. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday's RAW averaged 3.271 million viewers, up from last week's 2.907 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode:

