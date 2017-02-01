MLW Radio first tweeted earlier this week that the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will air on Netflix. They added that the promotion will NOT be leaving the El Rey Network and is not for sale, as seen below:

There is no truth to Lucha Underground leaving @Elreynetwork or the company being for sale. Netflix deal will air first 2 seasons. — MLW (@MLW) January 28, 2017

On MLW Radio yesterday, via @luchablog, it was noted that the show would premiere on Netflix on February 15th for the U.S. and other parts of North America. Netflix Canada confirmed that the series will be airing in Canada on Twitter:

@BenLypka @LuchaElRey Oh yes, we'll be body slamming Canada with this gem too. — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 1, 2017

As for the current third season of Lucha Underground, the mid-season finale aired on January 11th. As seen below, the second half of the third season will return to the El Rey Network on May 31st:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.