- Above is behind-the-scenes video from The Rock's new Ford commercial we posted earlier, including Rock entering a -30 degree wind tunnel.

WWE stock was up 0.10% today, closing at $19.61 per share. Today's high was $19.96 and the low was $19.52.

- WWE Network has added a new "Celebrating Black History" Collection for this month. This was believed to be a re-upload of the 2016 Collection of the same name but this one does have new content.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following warning today to the RAW women's division:

You didn't want me at your playground, said I didn't fit in. It didn't work then & it's not working now. I'm taking charge. #JaxJungle pic.twitter.com/geDICWLEjr — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 1, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.