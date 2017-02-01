Source: F4WOnline

As noted, Seth Rollins is currently out of action after re-injuring his right knee during the brawl with Samoa Joe at Monday's RAW. Rollins was examined in Birmingham, Alabama today but there's no word yet on how long he will be out.

WWE officials held a creative meeting today to discuss fallout from Rollins' injury, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. We've noted how Triple H vs. Rollins has been the plan for WrestleMania 33 but there's no word yet on who might be his replacement. Triple apparently really wants to wrestle in Orlando because of his WWE NXT ties. Alvarez noted that one idea discussed had them setting up Joe vs. Triple H somehow.

Alvarez also speculated that Rollins' knee was injured while Joe was trying to take him to the mat for the Coquina Clutch.

For those who missed it, Rollins took to Twitter and issued this statement on the injury:






