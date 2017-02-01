- Above is the second episode of Seven Bucks Digital Studios' "LIFT" series, featuring The Rock and some of his coolest and kindest moments.
- Triple H tweeted the following photo with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering tonight. Akem and Rezar won the straps from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: San Antonio" event.
#NXTTakeOver was about seizing the opportunity to run a division. Now it's time to do it. @WWENXT @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE @PaulElleringWWE pic.twitter.com/ozAPSGvteH— Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2017
