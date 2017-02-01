- Tonight's WWE NXT episode was the final show for Corey Graves and they celebrated his career with a video tribute, seen above. As noted, Graves is being replaced by Nigel McGuinness. He will call NXT each week with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson. Graves will continue with other WWE duties, including RAW and 205 Live commentary each week.
- Next week's NXT episode will feature a glorious celebration for new NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Below is a graphic for the segment:
The most #glorious celebration in #WWENXT history? YOU be the judge, NEXT WEEK! @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/ByAGkGcLk0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 2, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.