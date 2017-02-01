- WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate made his NXT TV debut on tonight's show with a win over Oney Lorcan, which was taped before "Takeover: San Antonio" on Saturday night. This was also Bate's first WWE appearance in the United States. In the Fallout video above, Bate talks about the crazy experience of going from the UK tournament to NXT. He says this was a huge step up and things are only looking up from here on. Bate says to expect the unexpected with him as he's just a normal guy that's capable of not very normal things.

- The former Heidi Lovelace lost to Mandy Rose in the dark match before tonight's TV tapings at Full Sail University. She used her real name for the match, Dori Prange. We have spoilers from the tapings at this link.

- As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT episode a thumbs up with over 4200 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.