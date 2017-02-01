- Above is Brie Bella's latest "Baby Watch" video at 27 weeks pregnant.
- As noted, Seth Rollins' right knee was re-injured during Monday's RAW brawl with Samoa Joe. There's still no word yet on how long Rollins might be out of action or when he might have surgery. Finn Balor, who is preparing to return from shoulder surgery, tweeted the following to Rollins after today's injury announcement:
?? @WWERollins . You've got mail #getwellsoonseth pic.twitter.com/NBuR8Ewsqj— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 1, 2017
