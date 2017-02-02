Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
The right knee injury that Seth Rollins suffered at Monday's RAW in the fight with Samoa Joe is believed to be a torn MCL, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
As speculated earlier, The Observer adds that the segment on RAW was to set up Joe vs. Rollins at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. Rollins would then face Triple H at WrestleMania 33.
