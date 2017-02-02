- Above is a recap of EVOLVE 77 where Chris Hero took on Zack Sabre Jr. in his final match before heading to NXT. The video includes his entire farewell speech giving thanks to a number of individuals.

- Just ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 11, NJPW put out their official English website as they work towards opening the company to a larger audience. Recently, they redesigned it for easier navigation of results, upcoming shows, news, and more. You can visit their site by clicking here

- Tommy Dreamer had a close call with his dogs as one of them pawed him in the eye, Dreamer tells the story below:

"Scary day, I almost lost my eye. Was in bed in am petting my dog. Switched to pet the other & he lunged forward to get more scratching & he put his paw right in my eye. I've never felt so much pain & I've been on fire, in barbed wire tacks & hit in balls w/a cane that knocked me out. Went to Dr, scratched cornea, it ripped my contact in half, we can't find other half. Dr said contact probably saved my eye. Pain is pretty intense Can't open it. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day."

