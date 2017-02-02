- Demetrious Johnson believes Conor McGregor's next fight should be inside the Octagon with his lightweight title on the line. Making an appearance in Texas ahead of the Super Bowl, the reigning UFC flyweight champion talked with "The Buzzer" on the rumored McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather contest and why he doesn't want to see it.

"I'd like to see Conor defend his belt," Johnson said. "I'd rather see Conor fight the winner of Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib (Nurmagomedov)."

If the McGregor-Mayweather bout does come to fruition, though, "Mighty Mouse" believes the UFC fighter has a chance because of the rules. Mayweather retired 49-0 inside the boxing ring.

"I think Conor has a good chance to beat him," he said. "Floyd is a master of not getting hit. I think Conor has a fight because it's boxing and you score points for defending."

- "UFC Tonight" brought movie star Ice Cube to promote his film, "Fist Fight," and discuss the MMA world Wednesday night. Ice Cube was asked his thoughts on Ronda Rousey, who is rumored to be retiring from the sport following a second consecutive loss.

"Come back and fight," Ice Cube said. "A lot of great fighters lose."

And of course, the co-hosts asked him about the much-discussed Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather contest.

"It's interesting," he said. "Who don't want to see it? It don't matter if you come from the same sport. People want to watch them scrap. How about they box one fight, then next they go MMA, then they box again. "

