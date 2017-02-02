Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Finn Balor was evaluated by doctors over the past week and was not cleared to return to the ring. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action with a shoulder injury since SummerSlam 2016.
As noted, Balor recently posted the photo below with the full list of injuries he suffered from the powerbomb into the barrier from Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, which were a labrum tear, a torn biceps, a fractured glenoid neck socket, shoulder cartilage damage and a torn pec.
January 30, 2017
