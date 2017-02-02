- Courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, above is the second episode of "Bella Family Origins" with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella taking us back into their mutton busting days at the local cattle call rodeo in Brawley, CA.
- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following clip from the gym today. Former WWE coach Bill DeMott replied to the video and remembered when box jumps were a struggle for Mojo.
Ooooooh that white boy can jump! #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/BqDQIcnk8x— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 2, 2017
