- In the video above, TMZ Sports catches up with John Cena and asks him about Shaquille O'Neal vs. Big Show at WrestleMania 33. Cena says Show is taking the match very seriously and is in great shape. Cena says he's known Show for 15 years and he's really transformed his body. Cena thinks Show really has something to prove at WrestleMania after the "please retire" chants from a few years back really got to him. Cena is confident that Show is busting his ass to make his mark on WrestleMania.
- Eva Marie will be making a special appearance at Time Nightclub in Costa Mesa, California on Friday night. The appearance is connected to the birthday party of one of her NEM Fashion partners. Below is a flyer for the event:
We'll be hosting a meet and greet with the beautiful @natalieevamarie ?? Come out and join us! pic.twitter.com/540HzORCNx— Time Nightclub (@timenightcluboc) February 1, 2017
