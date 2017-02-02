- As noted, John Cena has been voicing a computer-generated character named Ernie the Elephant for Wonderful Pistachios, and the new Wonderful Pistachios commercial above featuring Cena voicing Ernie will air during the 1st quarter of the Super Bowl. The new commercial features Ernie attempting to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios.

- "Watch This" by Will Roush is the official theme song for WWE Fastlane this year. The theme was also used for last year's Fastlane event. It is available now on iTunes and Spotify.

- Big E posted a funny tweet this week regarding the relationship storyline between James Ellsworth and Carmella, who is dating Big Cass:

How I imagine @BigCassWWE e'rytime Ellsworth is in proximity of his lady: pic.twitter.com/7dURWQad6e — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2017

