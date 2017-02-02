- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Samoa Joe attacking Seth Rollins on this past Monday's RAW and Joe mocking Rollins' knee injury.

Eugene Weekly has a short interview here with Karl Anderson, who was promoting Sunday's RAW live event at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. During the interview, Anderson discussed his road to WWE.

"I'm a guy who came out from wrestling in barns and UAW halls for $20 a night to working for the WWE. I know what it's like to wrestle when there's no cameras and no television," Anderson said. "It's a lot different without the fireworks and television. In a way it's a little more fun. The stress level is a little bit down. It's just a good time."

- As noted, Akira Tozawa made his 205 Live debut this past Tuesday night. Tozawa posted the photo below backstage at the show with best friend Apollo Crews. Tozawa and Crews used to be known in Dragon Gate as "Team Best Friends" with another one of their close friends, Ricochet.

