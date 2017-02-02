- We noted before that women's wrestlers Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace), Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee) and MaryKate Duignan Glidewell (Andrea, Rosie Lottalove) were among those reporting to the WWE Performance Center to begin working for the company. In the video above, the new recruits talk about what it means to finally start working for WWE.
"Well, this whole experience has been completely surreal to me. But now that I've got a second chance, my goal is to learn as much as possible. I realize that it'll take some time, but I have no problem with that. I want to bring as much energy and "Showtime" to the announce team as I can."
- As noted, ESPN's "30 For 30" special on Vince McMahon's XFL will air tonight at 9pm EST. Vince tweeted the following, congratulating director Charlie Ebersol:
Excited for ESPN's @30for30 documentary #ThisWasTheXFL. Congratulations @CharlieEbersol! pic.twitter.com/RTHAyuao1a— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 2, 2017
