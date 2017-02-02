- We noted before that women's wrestlers Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace), Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee) and MaryKate Duignan Glidewell (Andrea, Rosie Lottalove) were among those reporting to the WWE Performance Center to begin working for the company. In the video above, the new recruits talk about what it means to finally start working for WWE.

WWE NXT announcer Percy Watson recently spoke with Byron Saxton about his return to the company for the WWE website at this link . Watson noted that he went back to commodity training after being released from WWE a few years back and returned after receiving a phone call out of the blue one day. Regarding his goals for this run with the company, Watson said:

"Well, this whole experience has been completely surreal to me. But now that I've got a second chance, my goal is to learn as much as possible. I realize that it'll take some time, but I have no problem with that. I want to bring as much energy and "Showtime" to the announce team as I can."

- As noted, ESPN's "30 For 30" special on Vince McMahon's XFL will air tonight at 9pm EST. Vince tweeted the following, congratulating director Charlie Ebersol:

