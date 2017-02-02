Source: F4WOnline
Brian Pillman Jr. recently reached out to Lance Storm about possibly training with him at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada. The 23 year old is currently living in Kentucky but is looking at getting into pro wrestling.
@LanceStorm Just saw as I was leaving my desk at work. Will reply this evening after some iron treatment!!— Loose Cannon Jr. (@GCDPills) January 30, 2017
@GCDPills Will do. To be honest I've been looking into you to make sure first.— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 24, 2017
@GCDPills @flyinbrian41 I'll get back to you by the weekend. ??— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 24, 2017
@LanceStorm Got the chance to ask @steveaustinBSR about you and your training program. He only had good things to say. Eager to learn more!— Loose Cannon Jr. (@GCDPills) January 30, 2017
