- Title Match Wrestling recently posted this video from a November Pro Wrestling Syndicate event with Scott Steiner in Sayreville, NJ. Steiner rips into opponent Craig Steele before making him tap out for the win. The video does contain adult language.

Big Show continues to show off the incredible shape that he's in as he prepares to wrestle Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33. Show tweeted the following photo from the gym today:

Everyday is a work in progress. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. #GiantInTheGym pic.twitter.com/kZazpwj70k — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 2, 2017

- There's still no official update from WWE on Seth Rollins' injury but he posted the following fan-made graphic on Twitter today, still keeping Triple H in his sights. As noted, Rollins' right knee was re-injured during Monday's RAW segment with Samoa Joe. Rollins was examined in Alabama on Wednesday and early word is that he will be out of action for about 8 weeks with a torn MCL. Rollins was scheduled to face Joe at Fastlane on March 5th, then Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

Below is the graphic Rollins re-posted today:

