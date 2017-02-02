Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of Impact Wrestling. Tonight's show is entitled 'Open Fight Night'. At Race for The Case, Jeff Hardy, The DCC, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake all captured briefcases and all have matches of their choosing this week. Also scheduled tonight is a match between Sienna and Brooke, as well as Drew Galloway defending his Impact Grand Championship. There will also be fallout from Bobby Lashley reclaiming The TNA World Championship. After he defeated Eddie Edwards in an 30 minute Ironman match last week. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section. Just hit refresh on your browsers to update the results. Full coverage will begin at the top of the hour.

Tonight is The Return of #OpenFightNight to Impact Wrestling! Who will challenge for what titles? How will this shake up Impact? pic.twitter.com/8OOfW6fHsO — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2017

Impact Wrestling

Taped @ The Impact Zone In Orlando, Florida

The show opens with the Race for The Case winners each shown individually backstage. Jeff Hardy, The DCC, Eli Drake and Trevor Lee are all set to reveal their open challenges tonight. A video follows this of last week's Ironman match main event and a preview for tonight's Open Fight Night..... After the video airs, We are in The Impact Zone and The Broken Hardy's make their way to the ring. Brother Nero(Jeff Hardy) has the #1 case in his hand. He is set to reveal his choice. Before he does that, Broken Matt hypes up 'Open Fight Night' and his brother Nero. Matt says that the conquest of the Hardy's is merely beginning. He says that the voices of the 7 deities have grown louder within him. Matt states that he has been shown a never ending wave of championships and challenges. Tag team gold that the Hardy's must win again and again and again. Matt repeats the again line several times in unison with the crowd.

Matt says that they have been mandated to be the greatest tag team in all of space and time. To do all of this, The 7 deities have given The Hardy's a teleportation mechanism... The Hardy's are going to go on an international expedition. Matt says that many teams did not have the courage to accept their challenge for Total Nonstop Deletion. So they are left with no choice but to go after them. Broken Matt mentions The Bucks Of Youth, The Day of New and The Family of Wyatts. Matt says that they are going to delete every team they face. Brother Nero is then given the floor by Matt. Jeff announces that tonight, he challenges Bobby Lashley for the World Championship. Jeff says that he is entering the solo dimension to once again be world champ.

Bobby Lashley's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Lashley tells the Hardy's that he knew that their paths would cross sooner or later. He says that The Hardy's may be broken and obsolete, but that they are not stupid. Lashley expected this and accepts Jeff's challenge. Jeff tells his brother Matt to go backstage to his family. He wants to face Lashley alone now. The show goes to it's first break.

TNA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

