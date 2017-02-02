Trevor Lee defeated DJ Zema Ion in a Ladder Match to become the new TNA X Division Champion on tonight's "Open Fight Night" edition of Impact Wrestling.
Below are videos of Lee with the gold:
Your NEW #XDivision Champion... @TLee910 #OpenFightNight pic.twitter.com/9SUyFO6c7Q— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2017
#IMPACTonPOP@TLee910 pic.twitter.com/iNZ8WPCJiD— What a Maneuver! (@WAManeuver) February 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.