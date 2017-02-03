Below is the current rumored WrestleMania 33 card. As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Seth Rollins may be out of action for about 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during his segment with Samoa Joe on this past Monday's RAW. That makes it possible for Rollins to make the show, where he is slated to face Triple H.

The card below is assuming that Rollins will be able to make the event. If he isn't, that obviously would reshuffle the deck. If the 10-match card below stands, there wouldn't be much room for many more matches as WrestleMania usually has around 8-11 matches total including the pre-show. WrestleMania 32 had 11 total matches (excluding the impromptu 11 second The Rock vs. Erick Rowan match), with 3 of those being on the pre-show, while WrestleMania 31 had 9 total matches and WrestleMania 30 only had 8.

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

The Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

