Below is the current rumored WrestleMania 33 card. As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Seth Rollins may be out of action for about 8 weeks after tearing his ACL during his segment with Samoa Joe on this past Monday's RAW. That makes it possible for Rollins to make the show, where he is slated to face Triple H.
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women's Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
The Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
