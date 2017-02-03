- UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes further explained her reason for issuing a public apology to Ronda Rousey during an appearance on "The Buzzer." Nunes had strong words for Rousey inside the Octagon and in subsequent interviews after her first round knockout at UFC 207.

"That was the real Amanda," she said. "That night, I couldn't get a hold of myself. It was me and my girlfriend (fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff) against the world the whole week. Not about me. All about Ronda and I was the champion."

It has been rumored that Rousey will not fight again, though she has yet to say anything concerning her future since the loss to Nunes, which was her second consecutive defeat.

- Chan Sung Jung, the man who scored the first-ever Twister submission inside the Octagon, returns from a three-year hiatus Saturday night to face Dennis Bermudez at UFC Fight Night 104. Jung was injured following a loss to Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, then served two years in the Korean military.

"It's really good to be back and it's really nice to see all these people come out to support us," he said following open workouts in Houston recently. "I don't know exactly what is going to happen once we get in the Octagon, but I think we can always expect an exciting fight. There are no easy fights in the UFC, everyone is tough. So, if I'm going to come back I might as well fight the toughest guy I can so I can make my road back to championship contention as quick as possible."

Jung and Bermudez will headline the FOX Sports 1 main card from the Toyota Center. Other fights include Felice Herrig vs. Alexa Grasso and James Vick vs. Abel Trujillo.

