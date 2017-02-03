- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 4 things The Undertaker hasn't accomplished yet - compete in WWE NXT, defeat Vince McMahon, win the WWE Intercontinental Title and win an Iron Man match.
- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and wife Sharmell were in attendance for last night's Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Falcons NBA game:
H-Town's own @BookerT5x in the house! pic.twitter.com/f3HhhRaMRJ— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 3, 2017
