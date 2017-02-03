- In the video above, various WWE Superstars give their picks for Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

- ESPN has a story at this link with post-Royal Rumble comments from match winner Randy Orton. He commented on being in The Wyatt Family with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. These comments were made before Tuesday's SmackDown, which saw Orton and Wyatt take on Harper and WWE Champion John Cena.

"I'm a Wyatt because I wanted to be in the most dominating group in WWE currently. I'm not going to say the most dominating in history, because you always hear about the best group in history, the most dominating group in history, etc. Everything is 'in history.' Screw that. Right now, we're the baddest guys in here. I'm doing what I've got to do, so to speak. But tonight was cool to see how it unfolded, because Luke definitely has a chip on his shoulder. He tried to give Bray the Sister Abigail. I saved Bray. As far as I'm concerned, whether it's me, Bray and Luke, or just me and Bray, we're a wrecking crew. And that's what we've got to do. That's what we are good at."

