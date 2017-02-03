- Above the is the full World Heavyweight Title Elimination Chamber Match from 2011. It included Edge defending his title against Rey Mysterio, Kane, Drew McIntyre, Big Show, and Wade Barrett. You can see the current card for this year's Elimination Chamber by clicking here.
Nikki @BellaTwins & @MaryseMizanin have chosen sides for this Sunday. What about YOU? https://t.co/cYiB2AmDnH @AtlantaFalcons @Patriots pic.twitter.com/rmXUGWGsQD— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2017
- On his Instagram, Chris Jericho posted a throwback photo from 1993 when he was in a band called Blackstone Menace. Jericho recently signed a new contract with the WWE and is expected to be around until May before going back on tour with his band, Fozzy.
"Yes I was once in a grunge band...ladies & gentlemen, I present: #BlackstoneMenace! #1993"
