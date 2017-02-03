- ROH play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly, who has been working with ROH since 2010, has departed the company, according to PWInsider. Kelly follows fellow former ROH announcers Steve Corino and Nigel McGuinness, who also recently departed the company.

Kelly has been doing English commentary for New Japan Pro Wrestling, and F4WOnline reports that part of the reason behind Kelly's departure is because of his time away for the NJPW job. They added that ROH still plans to have Kelly do some on-camera work for them in the future.

- The English version of the New Japan Pro Wrestling website is now live at njpw1972.com.

- As seen below, NJPW is advertising Kenny Omega for the upcoming Ring of Honor "Honor Rising" shows at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on February 26th and 27th. As noted, Omega recently said that he will be flying out to Japan this month to finalize terms for a new one-year contract with New Japan.

