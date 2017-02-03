Source: Gorilla Position Podcast

Triple H recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast after making an appearance on this past episode of Raw. Here are some of the highlights:

"We didn't give them the main event, they earned the main event. They earned it by knocking the ball out of the park each and every night. Vince [McMahon] had to have confidence that Charlotte and Sasha could close out Hell in a Cell inside Hell in a Cell, for the first time ever and make that entire event deliver."

The evolution of women's wrestling:

"We changed the business with a handful of girls in NXT - Paige, Emma, Natalya and Charlotte and then Sasha and Bayley. I am so proud of them. I feel like a dad - I am more nervous than when I walk out at WrestleMania. I have watched them become stars and represent themselves so well in interviews. When you build something from nothing and they deliver to that level it makes you so proud. They have come so far, so fast and will continue to get that opportunity because they deliver."

Charlotte / Sasha Banks / Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 32:

"You had all these things happening where women in athletics were becoming more prominent and accepted - Venus and Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, the US women's soccer team. It was a perfect opportunity to put our athletes, who I argue are among the best in the world, out there in that manner - it made my job easy knowing they had the ability to steal the show."

Triple H also discussed his progression from full-time performer to working in a backstage role. You can hear the entire interview by clicking here.

