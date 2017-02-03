Source: PWInsider

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Dixie Carter is no longer involved with any decision making in TNA, and has moved out of their offices in Nashville, TN. While Carter continues to plug TNA on her Twitter account and her handle remains @TNADixie, there is no reference to TNA in her Twitter description which reads:

"Mom to 2 amazing kids. Wife to an incredible man. A proud Ole Miss Rebel. Blessed with family, friends... and an awesome career!"

Carter's husband, Serg Salinas, is also no longer with the company and his Linked In account has his job with TNA running from January of 2002 through last December.

As noted, Jeff Jarrett returned to the company in January. While it was originally believed that he would be in an advisory / consultant role, PWInsider noted that it is believed that Jarrett may replace John "Big" Gaburick as the new Executive Producer, although it's not clear if that deal has been completed. Gaburick would not leave the company as he recently restructured his deal. Jarrett also still plans to work on GFW.

Several Jarrett allies returned with him last month, including Dutch Mantel, who has officially returned to the creative team. Don West is apparently only there to help liquidate the TNA warehouse as there is apparently a lot of merch that they need to unload.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.