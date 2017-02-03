-Above is a video from UpUpDownDown where Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Mikaze play "Lightning Reaction." The purpose of the game is to avoid getting shocked, Big Show didn't seem to notice either way. At the 2:35 mark, the Big Show rips one, leaving Kingston and Woods in disgust.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which of these current sports rivalries would you most like to see settled inside a WWE ring?" As of this writing, the results are: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor (64 percent), Tom Brady and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (13 percent), Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook (12 percent), LeBron James and Charles Barkley (10 percent).

- The Rock recently posted on his Instagram that he will be in two movie trailers (Baywatch and Fast & Furious) during the Super Bowl. In the caption he wrote:

"Despite me being the only SOB wearing sneakers on the beach, it's still very cool to have TWO movie trailers air during the SUPER BOWL this Sunday - BAYWATCH and FAST & FURIOUS. As a kid I'd get so hyped to see the cool movie spots play during the commercials. Well, I'm still a big a-- kid who gets hyped and this kind of stuff never gets old. Grateful."

