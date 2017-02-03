- Ballers: The Complete Second Season, which stars The Rock, is available now on Blu-ray and DVD. HBO released the video above featuring steps to becoming the best Baller you can be, which includes:

* Always keep an even temper* Go to bed early* Be responsible with your finances* Have friends in high places

- It was a year ago that WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart revealed that he had prostate cancer and underwent surgery. The Hitman told The Canadian Press that he is 100% recovered from the surgery and men to get screened for cancer.

"You know, it's so critical for me to stress ... that it's just a blood test," Hart said "You gotta go in and get a blood test. If you're a man over 40, you need to go in. You don't want to be like my brother, Smith, who's a guy that didn't worry about it and it's too late now.

"If you've got prostate cancer, if you don't catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life. I would say I'm pretty close to normal."

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared at Wing Bowl 25 this morning at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. During the appearance, Flair cut a promo saying that the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat The New England Patriots at the Super Bowl this Sunday. He then offered these words of wisdon, as seen in the video below:

"Get drunk, eat chicken wings!" Flair exclaimed. "Then take your women home and do your thing. Whooooo!"

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.