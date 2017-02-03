There have been rumors of the legendary Rock 'N Roll Express being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. It appears as if it may be happening, as the legendary tag team will be appearing at 50fifty Sports Tavern this Monday night, and it was noted that a "big announcement" will be made that night on RAW:

If you watched wrestling as a kid you have to remember Rock n roll Express. Well Monday night here at 50fifty Ricky Morton will be here to sign autographs. There is a big announcement that will be made that night on Raw. Be here to watch some wrestling and have a beer with one of the Icons of wrestling. 8pm.

Kurt Angle has been the only name announced for this year's Hall of Fame, although Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Diamond Dallas Page and William Regal have been rumored for this year's class.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Friday, March 31st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend. You can check out full listing from the 50fifty sports tavern below:

Andy Rutherford contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.