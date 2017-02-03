Birthdays:
- Dory Funk Jr. (born February 3, 1941) turns 76
~WATCH: Jay Youngblood vs. Dory Funk, Jr. - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling: October 13, 1982
~WATCH: Dory Funk, Jr. WWE' Hall of Fame Video package
~WATCH: The Funks (Dory Funk, Jr. & Terry Funk) WWE' Hall of Fame Video package
~WATCH: The Rockers vs. The Brainbusters at Madison Square Garden
~WATCH: Marty Jannetty and 1-2-3 Kid winning the WWF Tag Team Championships from Quebecars on WWF RAW
~WATCH: Marty Jannetty & SHawn Michaels - Barber Shop Segment in WWF
~WATCH: Marty Jannetty winning the WWF Intercontinental Championship from Shawn Michaels' on WWF RAW
~WATCH FULL MATCH: Marty Jannetty vs. Goldust' (Goldust's WWF Debut) - WWF In Your House 4 (Great White North): October 22, 1995
~WATCH: Marty Jannetty vs. Raven' on WCW Thunder, Feb. 5, 1998
~WATCH: Marty Jannetty vs. The Miz' on RAW 2010
- Pantera (born February 3, 1964) turns 53
~WATCH FULL MATCH: Taka Michinoku' vs. Pantera in a Light Heavyweight Championship Match at WWF No Way Out: February 15, 1998
NWA Mid-America: February 3, 1966
in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Alex Perez & Tojo Yamamoto defeated Frankie Cain & Jack Brisco
WATCH: Jack Brisco Tribute Video
- Haystacks Calhoun & Jackie Fargo defeated The Masked Medics (Donald Lortie & Tony Gonzalez)
- Hiro Matsuda & Kanji Inoki (c) defeated Len Rossi & Mario Milano to retain the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship
WWF Championship Wrestling: February 3, 1981
at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Rick Martel & Tony Garea defeated Ron Shaw & The Hangman
- Killer Khan defeated Jeff Costa
- Stan Hansen defeated Rick Stallone
- The Moondogs (Moondog King & Moondog Rex) defeated Johnny Rodz & Jose Estrada
- Hulk Hogan defeated John Callahan
WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Bob Backlund'
- Angelo Mosca defeated Jim Duggan
- The Moondogs (Moondog King & Moondog Rex) defeated Dominic DeNucci & Jack Carson
- The Hangman vs. Tony Garea ended in a Draw
- Larry Sharpe vs. Rick McGraw ended in a Double Count Out
- SD Jones defeated Jose Estrada
- Angelo Mosca defeated Jeff Costa
- Pedro Morales defeated Jose Estrada
- Hulk Hogan defeated Jack Carson
- Stan Hansen defeated Jim Duggan
WATCH FULL MATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Tiger Chung Lee in WWF 1998
- Rick Martel, SD Jones & Tony Garea defeated Johnny Rodz, Larry Sharpe & The Hangman
- Killer Khan defeated Mike Schmidt
Ric Flair cuts a promo on Tommy Rich - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling: February 3, 1982
WWF Prime Time Wrestling: February 3, 1986
at the Capital Center in Landover, Maryland
- SD Jones defeated Rene Goulet
- George Wells defeated Barry O
- Terry Funk defeated Danny Spivey
- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Scott McGhee
WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage at WWF Saturday Night's Main Event
- Dark match: The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid)
- Dark match: The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Ricky Steamboat
- Dark match: Hillbilly Jim & Hulk Hogan defeated Big John Studd & King Kong Bundy
WWF The Main Event II: February 3, 1989
at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage) (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated The Twin Towers (Akeem & The Big Bossman) (w/ Slick)
- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Hercules
WATCH: Ted DiBiase Entrance Theme Song
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 3, 1990
at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- Dusty Rhodes (w/ Sapphire) defeated Tony Burton
- Rick Martel defeated Reno Riggins
- Jim Duggan defeated Mike Davis
- Jake Roberts defeated Ted DiBiase (w/ Slick & Virgil) by DQ
WATCH: Ted DiBiase Entrance Theme Song
- Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mike Justice
- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Butch Stanley & Chris Walker
- Hercules defeated Bob Bradley
WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 3, 1991
at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- The British Bulldog defeated Carl Nelson
- The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Tom King
- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship
WATCH: Hart Foundation w/ Jimmy Hart WWF Promo
- Tugboat defeated Joe Turner
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Brian Johnson & Jesse Knight
WCW Saturday Night: February 3, 1996
at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia
- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong)
- Sting defeated Denny Brown
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated The Barrio Brothers (Fidel Sierra & Ricky Santana)
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Joey Maggs
- The One Man Gang defeated Mike Davis
- The Giant (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Chris Nelson & Todd Morton in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated Men At Work (Chris Kanyon & Mark Starr)
- Eddie Guerrero defeated Lex Luger (w/ Jimmy Hart) by DQ
- Ric Flair defeated Dean Malenko
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 3, 1996
at the Convention Center in San Jose, California
- The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn) (w/ Hillbilly Jim) defeated Ed Moretti & James Samudo
- Isaac Yankem DDS defeated Avatar
- Marty Jannetty defeated Greg Davis
- Hakushi defeated Buddy Wayne
- Razor Ramon defeated Jeff Jarrett by DQ
WCW Monday Nitro: February 3, 1997
in the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis, Tennessee
- The Ultimo Dragon defeated Rey Mendoza Jr.
- Glacier defeated Billy Kidman
- Ice Train defeated La Parka
- Harlem Heat fought Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner to a double disqualification
- WCW Cruiserweight Champion Dean Malenko defeated Mike Enos
- Diamond Dallas Page pinned The Renegade
- Alex Wright defeated Super Calo
- Konnan defeated Chris Benoit via disqualification
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Steve McMichael via disqualification
WWF Monday Night RAW: February 3, 1997
at Skydome in Toronto, Ontario
- Dark Match: Rocky Maivia defeated The Sultan
- Vader (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Steve Austin by Disqualification
- Savio Vega defeated Flash Funk
- Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon defeated Owen Hart and Davey Boy Smith in a WWF Tag Team Championship match by Count Out
- Crush defeated Goldust (WATCH HERE)
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Marc Mero
- The Undertaker and Ahmed Johnson defeated Faarooq and Mankind
- Dark Match: Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Bret Hart and Sycho Sid in a triple threat match to retain the WWF Championship
WWF Smackdown: February 3, 2000
at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Chris Jericho (w/ Chyna) (c) defeated Gangrel (w/ Luna) via submission to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- X-Pac (w/ Tori) defeated Dean Malenko
- Jackie defeated Harvey Whippleman (c) to win the WWF Women's Championship
WATCH: Harvey Wippleman' winning the WWF Women's Championship on RAW, January 31, 2000
- Kurt Angle defeated The Rock and Tazz in a Triple Threat Match
- The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) defeated Eddie Guerrero & Perry Saturn
- Al Snow & Steve Blackman defeated Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly
- Rikishi (w/ Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty)) defeated The Big Show via disqualification
- Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon) defeated Chris Benoit
WWF Jakked: February 3, 2001
at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Perry Saturn defeated Rudy Rude
- Albert defeated JR Ryder
- K-Kwik defeated Larry Destiny
- Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Chad Collyer & Essa Rios
Colt Cabana vs. Jerry Lynn - IWA Mid-South: February 3, 2001
WWF Heat: February 3, 2002
at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
- The Godfather defeated Funaki
- Lance Storm defeated The Hurricane (w/ Mighty Molly)
- Val Venis defeated Perry Saturn via submission
- The Big Bossman defeated Crash Holly
- WWF Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri (w/ Torrie Wilson) defeated Scotty 2 Hotty
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 3, 2003
at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.
- The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley)
- Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Molly Holly
- Lance Storm & William Regal (c) defeated Booker T & Goldust to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships
- Rob Van Dam defeated Kane by DQ
- D-Lo Brown (w/ Theodore Long) defeated Maven
- Scott Steiner defeated Chris Jericho in a World Title #1 Contendership match
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 3, 2005
at the HP Pavilion in San Jose, California
- Kurt Angle defeated Nunzio in a Kurt Angle Invitational Match
- Rey Mysterio defeated Mark Jindrak
- The Big Show defeated The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) in a Two On One Handicap Match
- Rene Dupree vs. The Undertaker ended in a double countout in a WWE Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match
- Booker T defeated Eddie Guerrero in a WWE Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match
TNA Xplosion: February 3, 2006
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Roderick Strong
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 3, 2006
at the TD Waterhouse Center in Orlando, Florida
- MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (w/ Melina) (c) defeated The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Lashley defeated Chad Dick (w/ James Dick)
- Tzuki defeated Octagoncito
- Chris Benoit defeated Finlay [Replacement for Booker T] (c) by DQ to retain the WWE United States Championship
- Mark Henry & Randy Orton (w/ Daivari) defeated Kurt Angle & Rey Mysterio
WWE Heat: February 3, 2008
at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Dark Match: Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea) defeated Nick Berk
- Charlie Haas defeated Harry Smith
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan defeated Robbie McAllister
- Trevor Murdoch defeated Super Crazy
ECW on Sci-Fi: February 3, 2009
at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Dark Match: Mark Henry (w / Tony Atlas) defeated DJ Gabriel (w / Alicia Fox)
- Paul Burchill (w / Katie Lea) defeated Tommy Dreamer
- The Boogeyman defeated Jamie Noble
- Finlay (w / Hornswoggle) defeated Jack Swagger in a Non-Title Match
WWE Superstars: February 3, 2011
at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York
~Providence, Rhode Island
- David Hart Smith & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Primo & Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)
- Melina defeated Tamina (WATCH HERE)
~Long Island, New York
- Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks defeated JTG & Trent Baretta (WATCH HERE)
TNA iMPACT!: February 3, 2011
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Dark Match: Robbie E defeated Josh Daniels
- Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore) defeated Gunner & Murphy
- Brother Devon & Samoa Joe vs. Bully Ray & D'Angelo Dinero ended in a no contest
- Jeremy Buck defeated Douglas Williams and Jay Lethal in a TNA X-Division Title # 1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Three Way Match
- Mickie James defeated Sarita
- Mr. Anderson (c) defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 3, 2012
at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska
- Dark Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks
- Sheamus defeated Cody Rhodes
- Justin Gabriel vs. Hunico (w/Camacho) ended in a No Contest
- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Jim Duggan & Santino Marella
- Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated Aksana & Tamina
- Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: The Big Show defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ AJ) (c) by DQ for the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: February 3, 2014
at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
- The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeated Big E. Langston, Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio
- Christian defeated Jack Swagger (w/ Antonio Cesaro & Zeb Colter) (WATCH HERE)
- The New Age Outlaws (Road Dog & Billy Gunn) defeated The Brotherhood (Goldust & Cody Rhodes) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Titus O'Neil defeated Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)
- Sheamus defeated Curtis Axel (w/ Ryback) (WATCH HERE)
- The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Truth and Consequences (R-Truth & Xavier Woods) (WATCH HERE)
- Naomi (w/ Cameron) defeated Aksana (w/ Alicia Fox) (WATCH HERE)
- Daniel Bryan defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)
WWE Main Event: February 3, 2015
at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Dark Match: Luke Harper defeated Heath Slater
- Bad News Barrett defeated Sin Cara
- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Summer Rae
- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Jason Jaxon & Danger Dean
- Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (w/ Natalya) defeated The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods)
TNA iMPACT!: February 2, 2016
in the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Lashley defeated Aiden O'Shea
- The Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve), Bram & Eric Young (w/ Rosemary) defeated Beer Money Inc. (Bobby Roode & James Storm) & The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) in a Hardcore War Match
- Drew Galloway defeated Tyrus
- Trevor Lee (w/ Shane Helms) defeated Tigre Uno (c) to win the TNA X-Division Championship
- Matt Hardy (w/ Reby & Tyrus) (c) defeated Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship
Lucha Underground: February 3, 2016
at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Dark Match: Bengala, Drago & Famous B defeated Cage, Cortez Castro & Mr. Cisco
- Johnny Mundo defeated Killshot
- The Mack defeated PJ Black
- Pentagon Jr. & Prince Puma defeated The Disciples Of Death (Barrio Negro, El Siniestro de la Muerte & Trece) (w/ Catrina) in a Three On Two Handicap Match
WWE NXT: February 3, 2016
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch) defeated The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder) (WATCH HERE)
- Carmella defeated Emma (w/ Dana Brooke) (WATCH HERE)
- Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady defeated Jack Hurley & Ricky Starks
- Asuka defeated Santana Garrett by submission
- Finn Bálor defeated Apollo Crews (WATCH HERE)
