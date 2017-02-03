Birthdays:

- Dory Funk Jr. (born February 3, 1941) turns 76

~WATCH: Jay Youngblood vs. Dory Funk, Jr. - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling: October 13, 1982

~WATCH: Dory Funk, Jr. WWE' Hall of Fame Video package

~WATCH: The Funks (Dory Funk, Jr. & Terry Funk) WWE' Hall of Fame Video package

Marty Jannetty (born February 3, 1960) turns 57

- Pantera (born February 3, 1964) turns 53

~WATCH FULL MATCH: Taka Michinoku' vs. Pantera in a Light Heavyweight Championship Match at WWF No Way Out: February 15, 1998

NWA Mid-America: February 3, 1966

in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Alex Perez & Tojo Yamamoto defeated Frankie Cain & Jack Brisco

WATCH: Jack Brisco Tribute Video

- Haystacks Calhoun & Jackie Fargo defeated The Masked Medics (Donald Lortie & Tony Gonzalez)

- Hiro Matsuda & Kanji Inoki (c) defeated Len Rossi & Mario Milano to retain the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship

WWF Championship Wrestling: February 3, 1981

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Rick Martel & Tony Garea defeated Ron Shaw & The Hangman

- Killer Khan defeated Jeff Costa

- Stan Hansen defeated Rick Stallone

- The Moondogs (Moondog King & Moondog Rex) defeated Johnny Rodz & Jose Estrada

- Hulk Hogan defeated John Callahan

WATCH: Hulk Hogan vs. Bob Backlund'

- Angelo Mosca defeated Jim Duggan

- The Moondogs (Moondog King & Moondog Rex) defeated Dominic DeNucci & Jack Carson

- The Hangman vs. Tony Garea ended in a Draw

- Larry Sharpe vs. Rick McGraw ended in a Double Count Out

- SD Jones defeated Jose Estrada

- Angelo Mosca defeated Jeff Costa

- Pedro Morales defeated Jose Estrada

- Hulk Hogan defeated Jack Carson

- Stan Hansen defeated Jim Duggan

WATCH FULL MATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Tiger Chung Lee in WWF 1998

- Rick Martel, SD Jones & Tony Garea defeated Johnny Rodz, Larry Sharpe & The Hangman

- Killer Khan defeated Mike Schmidt

Ric Flair cuts a promo on Tommy Rich - Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling: February 3, 1982



WWF Prime Time Wrestling: February 3, 1986

at the Capital Center in Landover, Maryland

- SD Jones defeated Rene Goulet

- George Wells defeated Barry O

- Terry Funk defeated Danny Spivey

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Scott McGhee

WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage at WWF Saturday Night's Main Event

- Dark match: The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) defeated The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid)

- Dark match: The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Ricky Steamboat

- Dark match: Hillbilly Jim & Hulk Hogan defeated Big John Studd & King Kong Bundy

WWF The Main Event II: February 3, 1989

at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

- The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage) (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated The Twin Towers (Akeem & The Big Bossman) (w/ Slick)

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Hercules

WATCH: Ted DiBiase Entrance Theme Song

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 3, 1990

at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- Dusty Rhodes (w/ Sapphire) defeated Tony Burton

- Rick Martel defeated Reno Riggins

- Jim Duggan defeated Mike Davis

- Jake Roberts defeated Ted DiBiase (w/ Slick & Virgil) by DQ

WATCH: Ted DiBiase Entrance Theme Song

- Earthquake (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Mike Justice

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Butch Stanley & Chris Walker

- Hercules defeated Bob Bradley

WWF Wrestling Challenge: February 3, 1991

at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- The British Bulldog defeated Carl Nelson

- The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Tom King

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

WATCH: Hart Foundation w/ Jimmy Hart WWF Promo

- Tugboat defeated Joe Turner

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Brian Johnson & Jesse Knight

WCW Saturday Night: February 3, 1996

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeated The Armstrongs (Scott Armstrong & Steve Armstrong)

- Sting defeated Denny Brown

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated The Barrio Brothers (Fidel Sierra & Ricky Santana)

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Joey Maggs

- The One Man Gang defeated Mike Davis

- The Giant (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Chris Nelson & Todd Morton in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated Men At Work (Chris Kanyon & Mark Starr)

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Lex Luger (w/ Jimmy Hart) by DQ

- Ric Flair defeated Dean Malenko

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: February 3, 1996

at the Convention Center in San Jose, California

- The Godwinns (Henry O. Godwinn & Phineas I. Godwinn) (w/ Hillbilly Jim) defeated Ed Moretti & James Samudo

- Isaac Yankem DDS defeated Avatar

- Marty Jannetty defeated Greg Davis

- Hakushi defeated Buddy Wayne

- Razor Ramon defeated Jeff Jarrett by DQ

WCW Monday Nitro: February 3, 1997

in the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis, Tennessee

- The Ultimo Dragon defeated Rey Mendoza Jr.

- Glacier defeated Billy Kidman

- Ice Train defeated La Parka

- Harlem Heat fought Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner to a double disqualification

- WCW Cruiserweight Champion Dean Malenko defeated Mike Enos

- Diamond Dallas Page pinned The Renegade

- Alex Wright defeated Super Calo

- Konnan defeated Chris Benoit via disqualification

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Steve McMichael via disqualification

WWF Monday Night RAW: February 3, 1997

at Skydome in Toronto, Ontario

- Dark Match: Rocky Maivia defeated The Sultan

- Vader (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Steve Austin by Disqualification

- Savio Vega defeated Flash Funk

- Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon defeated Owen Hart and Davey Boy Smith in a WWF Tag Team Championship match by Count Out

- Crush defeated Goldust (WATCH HERE)

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Marc Mero

- The Undertaker and Ahmed Johnson defeated Faarooq and Mankind

- Dark Match: Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Bret Hart and Sycho Sid in a triple threat match to retain the WWF Championship

WWF Smackdown: February 3, 2000

at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan

- Chris Jericho (w/ Chyna) (c) defeated Gangrel (w/ Luna) via submission to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- X-Pac (w/ Tori) defeated Dean Malenko

- Jackie defeated Harvey Whippleman (c) to win the WWF Women's Championship

WATCH: Harvey Wippleman' winning the WWF Women's Championship on RAW, January 31, 2000

- Kurt Angle defeated The Rock and Tazz in a Triple Threat Match

- The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) defeated Eddie Guerrero & Perry Saturn

- Al Snow & Steve Blackman defeated Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly

- Rikishi (w/ Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty)) defeated The Big Show via disqualification

- Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon) defeated Chris Benoit

WWF Jakked: February 3, 2001

at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Perry Saturn defeated Rudy Rude

- Albert defeated JR Ryder

- K-Kwik defeated Larry Destiny

- Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Chad Collyer & Essa Rios

Colt Cabana vs. Jerry Lynn - IWA Mid-South: February 3, 2001



WWF Heat: February 3, 2002

at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

- The Godfather defeated Funaki

- Lance Storm defeated The Hurricane (w/ Mighty Molly)

- Val Venis defeated Perry Saturn via submission

- The Big Bossman defeated Crash Holly

- WWF Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri (w/ Torrie Wilson) defeated Scotty 2 Hotty

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 3, 2003

at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.

- The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley)

- Victoria (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Molly Holly

- Lance Storm & William Regal (c) defeated Booker T & Goldust to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships

- Rob Van Dam defeated Kane by DQ

- D-Lo Brown (w/ Theodore Long) defeated Maven

- Scott Steiner defeated Chris Jericho in a World Title #1 Contendership match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 3, 2005

at the HP Pavilion in San Jose, California

- Kurt Angle defeated Nunzio in a Kurt Angle Invitational Match

- Rey Mysterio defeated Mark Jindrak

- The Big Show defeated The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Rene Dupree vs. The Undertaker ended in a double countout in a WWE Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match

- Booker T defeated Eddie Guerrero in a WWE Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Tournament First Round Match

TNA Xplosion: February 3, 2006

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Roderick Strong

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 3, 2006

at the TD Waterhouse Center in Orlando, Florida

- MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (w/ Melina) (c) defeated The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Lashley defeated Chad Dick (w/ James Dick)

- Tzuki defeated Octagoncito

- Chris Benoit defeated Finlay [Replacement for Booker T] (c) by DQ to retain the WWE United States Championship

- Mark Henry & Randy Orton (w/ Daivari) defeated Kurt Angle & Rey Mysterio

WWE Heat: February 3, 2008

at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Dark Match: Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea) defeated Nick Berk

- Charlie Haas defeated Harry Smith

- Hacksaw Jim Duggan defeated Robbie McAllister

- Trevor Murdoch defeated Super Crazy

ECW on Sci-Fi: February 3, 2009

at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri

- Dark Match: Mark Henry (w / Tony Atlas) defeated DJ Gabriel (w / Alicia Fox)

- Paul Burchill (w / Katie Lea) defeated Tommy Dreamer

- The Boogeyman defeated Jamie Noble

- Finlay (w / Hornswoggle) defeated Jack Swagger in a Non-Title Match

WWE Superstars: February 3, 2011

at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York

~Providence, Rhode Island

- David Hart Smith & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Primo & Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)

- Melina defeated Tamina (WATCH HERE)

~Long Island, New York

- Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks defeated JTG & Trent Baretta (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: February 3, 2011

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Dark Match: Robbie E defeated Josh Daniels

- Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore) defeated Gunner & Murphy

- Brother Devon & Samoa Joe vs. Bully Ray & D'Angelo Dinero ended in a no contest

- Jeremy Buck defeated Douglas Williams and Jay Lethal in a TNA X-Division Title # 1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Three Way Match

- Mickie James defeated Sarita

- Mr. Anderson (c) defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: February 3, 2012

at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska

- Dark Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks

- Sheamus defeated Cody Rhodes

- Justin Gabriel vs. Hunico (w/Camacho) ended in a No Contest

- Epico & Primo (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Jim Duggan & Santino Marella

- Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated Aksana & Tamina

- Randy Orton defeated Wade Barrett (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: The Big Show defeated Daniel Bryan (w/ AJ) (c) by DQ for the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: February 3, 2014

at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

- The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) defeated Big E. Langston, Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio

- Christian defeated Jack Swagger (w/ Antonio Cesaro & Zeb Colter) (WATCH HERE)

- The New Age Outlaws (Road Dog & Billy Gunn) defeated The Brotherhood (Goldust & Cody Rhodes) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Titus O'Neil defeated Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated Curtis Axel (w/ Ryback) (WATCH HERE)

- The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Truth and Consequences (R-Truth & Xavier Woods) (WATCH HERE)

- Naomi (w/ Cameron) defeated Aksana (w/ Alicia Fox) (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan defeated Randy Orton (WATCH HERE)

WWE Main Event: February 3, 2015

at the World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

- Dark Match: Luke Harper defeated Heath Slater

- Bad News Barrett defeated Sin Cara

- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Summer Rae

- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Jason Jaxon & Danger Dean

- Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (w/ Natalya) defeated The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods)

TNA iMPACT!: February 2, 2016

in the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Lashley defeated Aiden O'Shea

- The Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve), Bram & Eric Young (w/ Rosemary) defeated Beer Money Inc. (Bobby Roode & James Storm) & The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) in a Hardcore War Match

- Drew Galloway defeated Tyrus

- Trevor Lee (w/ Shane Helms) defeated Tigre Uno (c) to win the TNA X-Division Championship

- Matt Hardy (w/ Reby & Tyrus) (c) defeated Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Lucha Underground: February 3, 2016

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- Dark Match: Bengala, Drago & Famous B defeated Cage, Cortez Castro & Mr. Cisco

- Johnny Mundo defeated Killshot

- The Mack defeated PJ Black

- Pentagon Jr. & Prince Puma defeated The Disciples Of Death (Barrio Negro, El Siniestro de la Muerte & Trece) (w/ Catrina) in a Three On Two Handicap Match

WWE NXT: February 3, 2016

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch) defeated The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder) (WATCH HERE)

- Carmella defeated Emma (w/ Dana Brooke) (WATCH HERE)

- Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady defeated Jack Hurley & Ricky Starks

- Asuka defeated Santana Garrett by submission

- Finn Bálor defeated Apollo Crews (WATCH HERE)

