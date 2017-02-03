- Cathy Kelley's latest video looks at Goldberg's response on Twitter to Brock Lesnar's challenge for a match at WrestleMania. As noted earlier, following Lesnar's challenge Goldberg tweeted:

- It's $5 Friday at WWEShop.com. Through tonight, you can get select products for only $5. There is no code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends at 11:59 PST.

- WWE.com has an interview with referee Charles Robinson, who officiated last Sunday's AJ Styles vs. John Cena match at The Royal Rumble. Cena won his 16th World Championship with the victory, typing the 16 World title reigns of Ric Flair that are recognized by WWE. After winning the match, Cena embraced Robinson, who is a major Flair fan, and the two embraced and exchanged a few words.

"We were just talking about how cool it was that I've reffed for Ric Flair so many times and now I'm refereeing his 16th title and tying [it] up with Ric," Robinson said. "He thought that was pretty freaking cool."

