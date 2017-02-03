WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter spoke to The Roman Show to promote WrestleMania Axxess tickets going on sale. They sent us these highlights:

"It's therapy. You get to go out and do golf tournaments and meet fans that wouldn't ever to meet you. You don't have anything on your mind but to meet your fans talking wrestling. You have the WWE Hall of Fame. So far we have Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. I have some personal favorites that hope get inducted, maybe Ivan Koloff, Beth Phoenix or maybe Bob Barker for the celebrity wing."

Pre-match preparations leading to his Wrestlemania 7 main event with Hulk Hogan:

"I walked around and listened to the silence. I knew in a few hours it wouldn't be silent any more. I was a character that wasn't liked. I was an Iraqi sympathizer and Hulk Hogan had the American flag and everyone wanted him to win. I was in the back loosening up. Willy Nelson was in the back since he was supposed to perform the national anthem. Donald Trump was there with his girlfriend at the time Marla Maples, Alex Trebek was there, he was going to be a ring announcer and Regis Philbin who was going to be a commentator. All these people I knew got away from me because they thought I was an Iraqi sympathizer. Willy Nelson came up to me and shook has head and told me I can't believe that you are going up against America. I told him, sometimes you have to do what you have to do. We entertained them and we got through the match."

He also talked about Vince McMahon wanting to have 104,000 fans at the Los Angeles Coliseum, The Undertaker's longevity in the sport and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

