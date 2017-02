Solo Wrestling interviewed Ricochet this past weekend in Spain, where he wrestled for La Triple W (White Wolf Wrestling), an independent promotion in Madrid.

During the interview, Ricochet revealed that he was no longer under contract with Lucha Underground, however he has a non-compete clause which doesn't expire until season three is over. Ricochet said that he would like to work for Ring of Honor, but he's "handcuffed" at the moment and can't.

As noted, the third season of Lucha Underground was extended and resumes on May 31st.

You can watch the full interview in the video above. Thanks to Alejandro Gimenez and Solowrestling.com

