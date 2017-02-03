WWE posted an article on their most recent tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE highlighted a few of the individuals who came to the tryout, including former TNA Knockout Lei'D Tapa:

"Isaiah Stanback, who was a member of the New York Giants during their 2012 championship season, was one of six attendees with professional football experience. Stanback played for five teams during his NFL career, as a wide receiver and a tight end. Terron Beckham has connections to the league in another way, as the cousin of star New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Terron Beckham wowed football scouts with his Pro Day performance last year, though he did not receive a contract offer. He boasts a massive following on social media thanks to his freakish weightlifting exploits on YouTube. Also in attendance were two relatives of former WWE Superstars. Five-foot-eleven Seini Draughn, better known to ring fans as Lei'D Tapa, is the hard-hitting niece of former WWE Superstar The Barbarian, and 24-year-old Lance Anoa'i is the son of Headshrinker Samu and the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan."

WWE also invited a number of combat athletes including a 6'5" female kickboxer, Katsiaryna "Katya" Kavaleva. Some other notables were Spencer Charette (a wrestler, who came in at 410 pounds) and Nicole Matthews (10-year wrestling veteran). Also invited were prospects from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling and The Dudley Boyz's Team 3D Wrestling Academy. No word yet if any of the athletes were offered developmental contracts.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.