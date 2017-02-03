Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- As noted, Rich Swann suffered a foot injury during the segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on Monday's RAW. He was pulled from a tag match on this week's 205 Live but did appear backstage with a crutch and a walking boot. That same segment saw Neville push Swann down. Swann's rematch from losing the title at the Royal Rumble was scheduled for next week's 205 Live from Seattle but that may be changed to Cedric Alexander vs. Neville due to the injury.

- Samoa Joe is expected to start working WWE live events soon with the RAW brand. Joe vs. Rollins was scheduled for upcoming live events but they likely won't be happening due to the Rollins injury. As noted, Rollins vs. Joe was also scheduled for the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see how they pick back up on Joe vs. Rollins once Rollins is cleared to wrestle.

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.