- Xavier Woods teams up with YouTube stars Beth Be Rad and Rachel Evans of Snarled for a game of "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood VR" in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.

WWE stock was up 1.23% on Friday, closing at $19.70 per share. The high was $19.91 and the low was $19.52.

- Thursday's "This Was The XFL" ESPN 30 For 30 documentary drew 917,000 viewers for the premiere. The show ranked #8 for the night behind on cable. In comparison, a July 2016 30 For 30 on former MLB players Dwight Gooden & Darryl Strawberry drew 1.196 million viewers while a May 2016 30 For 30 on Cleveland sports drew 844,000 viewers and an April 2016 30 For 30 on the NBA's Orlando Magic teams of the mid-1990s drew 1.509 million viewers.

- Natalya noted on Twitter that she broke her personal deadlift record on Friday. She tweeted the following photo as she prepares to face Nikki Bella at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

