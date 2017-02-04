Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Augustine, Florida:

* Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari

* Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude with his feet on the ropes

* Daria Berenato defeated Kimber Lee with a spinebuster. Better than the first two matches, strong outings for both

* Aleister Black defeated Elias Samson. Really good match here. The former Tommy End was awesome but Samson carried a good part of the match as well

* Kassius Ohno defeated Patrick Clark with the big elbow

* Dan Matha cut a promo in the ring about strong he is

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Hard hitting match with the big guys going at it but not bad at all

* Liv Morgan defeated Mandy Rose in a really good match

* Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated SAnitY's Eric Young, Killain Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Fun match, Dillinger was the most over all night. After the match, Dillinger announced that referee Danilo Anfibio is moving to SmackDown. This brought out trainer Scotty 2 Hotty from the back to celebrate with them. Scotty did the Worm to a big pop

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.