Former WWE Superstar Ryback participated in a NWE Q&A, which you can listen to on the Buzzards Wrestling Podcast. You can check out some highlights from the Q&A here below:

"That was something, they never gave me the big moments. It was like the Buffalo Bills losing the Super Bowl one two three four times, and then eventually you give up cheering for them because you know they're going to lose. It's the same formula. They just kept knocking me down peg after peg after peg after peg. It took years to do it, and then when they -- it was hard to see that going on because I know that psychology of how -- That's why I left on my own because now I can control everything and start over but it's really worth it. Now I have a fighting chance."

If he is interested in going to TNA:

"I'm not gonna say that I'm not interested, it's just one of those -- I'm enjoying not having any contracts right now. And whenever they -- If I was just solely wrestling and not -- and didn't have the motivational book, the podcast, and the supplement line coming out, then it would be something that I'd heavily consider. That or New Japan for something more long term, but these other things are things that I got going on that take up a lot of my time and things that I'm very hands on with. Especially the supplement line, that's very important to me so the wrestling -- everything is great in the independents cause I'm booked through April. We're going into May in bookings now, every weekend, and financially it's the same if not better than WWE. And that's working for less days a week so I have no reason right now to. But don't ever say never, it'd have to be the right situation."

