Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

On episode 24 of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, professional wrestling veteran and podcaster Bruce Prichard talked about whether Andre The Giant was a bully and Prichard also explained the heat between The Ultimate Warrior and 'Ravishing' Rick Rude.

According to Prichard, while Andre The Giant got away with a lot of mean and nasty behavior, he ultimately had a good heart.

"Andre could be a bully, sure. I would [consider Andre a good person]. He had a very good heart." Prichard said, "he could be a mean, nasty giant. I think he does get a pass because he's Andre and I don't know if it's fair or not. Was it fair that he was 7'4" and couldn't fit in chairs and fit in planes and so on and so forth?"

Prichard stated that Andre would run off talents he did not like.

"I'm not saying it was right because Andre would run guys off if he didn't like them. And people always ask, 'well, why did Andre do that? Why did he do this? Why did he do that?' And it's a simple answer, because he could."

On the subject of Rude's heat with Warrior, Prichard shared that Warrior would bring a bottle of wine for Andre every night they worked together and Rude was offended that he worked hard to get Warrior over, but he never got him any kind of token of gratitude.

"Rude beat [Warrior] up in the ring plenty of times. I know there was an issue. It's a funny side story. When Ultimate Warrior was going around and working with Andre The Giant, we talked about Andre a little bit earlier being a bully and what have you. Ultimate Warrior would walk into the dressing room every single night and Andrte would be sitting in the middle of the dressing room with the table set up, playing cribbage with someone, usually Arnie Skaaland, Tim White, or someone. And Warrior would come in, always had a bottle of French wine and put a bottle of wine in front of Andre, 'hey, boss' and bring him a special bottle of wine every single night they worked. Rude sees this and Rude got upset thinking, 'I worked with this son of a b---h every night, took all of his s--t, busted my ass trying to get him over,' he goes, 'I don't drink f--king French wine, but I didn't even get a bottle of Gatorade from the motherf--ker.' Now, that was said and that was said in my presence, that was actually said to me by Rick. So there was a little resentment there. It was kind of that, 'I'm out there getting your ass over. I'm out there working my ass off to try and help you and you don't do s--t for me, but Andre, so you're afraid of getting the s--t beat out of you.'"

Click here to listen to the show. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

