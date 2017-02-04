As WrestleMania approaches the card is slowly coming into focus, although for John Cena an obvious name hasn't come up once news hit of Vince McMahon nixing his match against The Undertaker. Now, the rumor mill has John Cena teaming up with real-life girlfriend, Nikki Bella, to take on The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

The question: Who should John Cena face at WrestleMania 33? Does the mix tag match intrigue you or would you rather see him go against a different opponent?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any wrestlers or ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

